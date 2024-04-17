Kazakhstan to cooperate with Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies

Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev had a meeting with Director of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Farhan Ahmad Nizami for discussing the prospects of strengthening the scientific-research ties and cooperation in spiritual diplomacy, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Maulen Ashimbayev thanked Farhan Ahmad Nizami for active interaction with the Kazakhstani scholars and noted the importance of this step towards consolidation of the research community of both countries for addressing the global challenges of modernity.

He highlighted that the unity in diversity principle is a fundamental one for Kazakhstan and expressed interest in strengthening the cooperation with the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies.

Special attention was given to the role of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions Leaders in the promotion of the culture of peace, trust and dialogue, as well as joint efforts in implementation of the objectives of the Congress’ Development Concept for upcoming 10 years.

"In two decades, the Congress of World and Traditional Religions held in Kazakhstan has turned into a respected and recognized international platform in Kazakhstan, promoting dialogue among the religions, cultures and civilizations. Last year, we adopted the Concept of the Congress’ Development for the next decade. Our activity aims at strengthening the cooperation between religious leaders, politicians and international organizations for assisting in settlement of most acute problems, the entire world faces today including climate change, inequality, extremism and wars. In this context, we see a huge potential in spiritual diplomacy, therefore we are interested in further cooperation with your centre,” said Ashimbayev.

In turn, Farhan Ahmad Nizami thanked the Kazakh side for the meeting and confirmed his commitment to further strengthening the contacts and enhancement of scientific and research interaction of the two countries.