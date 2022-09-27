EN
    Kazakhstan to create 175,000 jobs in 2022

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told about the expected effect from the implementation of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development national project, Kazinform reports.

    «The national project is being developed according to the approved schedule and is constantly monitored by the Ministry,» the Minister said.

    It is expected to achieve this year the following socioeconomic effects: to raise the SME share up to 33.8% of GDP, to generate 175,000 new workplaces, to increase the number of new startups under the Bastau business up to 40%, to raise the share of rural population with substandard income up to 7.1%.


