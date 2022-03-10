Kazakhstan to create 2 mln jobs by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Serik Shapkenov told the Government about the plans to increase household income, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry will work in 3 directions under the program purposed to increase people’s earnings. The first is to create new jobs, then to promote employment, and the third is to improve skills of the labor force.

He added that the program includes 33 actions with the participation of the Ministry. He stressed that up to 2 mln new jobs will be generated by 2025.