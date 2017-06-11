Kazakhstan to create 500,000 new jobs in green economy sphere - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan expects to see tangible results of carrying out the reform on shift to green economy by 2050, Kazinform reports.

"Presently, the Government works on the third modernization of Kazakhstan's economy. We expected that our reform within the framework of green economy will allow to increase country's GDP by 3 per cent, create over 500,000 new workplaces, form new industrial and service sectors and improve living standards," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at the Ministerial conference of the 8th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development "Meeting the Challenge of Sustainable Energy" in Astana on Sunday.







In his speech at the onset of the conference the Premier noted that energy is the fundamental need of the civilization. Right now it is crucial for the international community not only to discuss the present situation but to understand what concerted actions are needed to ensure sustainable development in the energy sphere.







"Today the global energy market needs new models that will give an impulse to the development of global economy and help us find the balance between economic development and preservation of our ecosystem. To my mind, this is our responsibility to the future generations," Bakytzhan Sagintayev added.







In his words, Kazakhstan is committed to a dialogue of all parties concerned - governments, business, scientific community and international organizations - on building the new energy system around the world and promoting the policy of sustainable development.