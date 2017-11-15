EN
    17:08, 15 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to create Astana Hub int'l tech park of IT startups

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is set to create an international technology park of IT-startups called Astana Hub, Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communication, said at the conference of the diplomatic corps in Kazakhstan themed EXPO-2017 Heritage on Wednesday. 

    Minister Abayev reminded that presently the Government was taking measures to create the international technology park of IT startups Astana Hub. The idea of the park was outlined in the Digital Kazakhstan State Program.

    According to Abayev, nowadays governments of many countries realize the growing value of innovations and heavily invest into startups development. "...we have mapped out our own plan of actions on creation and development of startup ecosystem and ways to attract startups from all over the world in order to develop the culture of technology entrepreneurship in the Republic of Kazakhstan," he noted.

    Abayev added that the Astana Hub will be headquartered at a former EXPO-2017 pavilion with the total area of 10,000 square meters.
    In his words, the Astana Hub will have a co-working space, meeting rooms, R&D zones, conference halls and recreation areas.

    "The technology park will be registered in the Astana International Financial Center zone where the residents will be offered simplified labor and visa regimes. Citizens of 46 countries, including OECD, will enjoy a visa-free regime of up to 30 days," Minister Abayev added.

     

     

