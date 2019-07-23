EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:35, 23 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to create network of trade missions abroad

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan drafts a road map on promotion of non-resource exports, according to First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his words, the document will be submitted for the Government’s consideration in the nearest time.

    The document provides for building new trade contacts at the markets of Central Asia, EAEU and neighboring regions of China, he added.

    «For this purpose we are planning to open a network of trade missions abroad,» the Vice Minister said.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!