Kazakhstan to create over 700,000 jobs in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As a result of mass digitalization of industrial enterprises, over 700,000 jobs will be created in Kazakhstan in 2018, Kazakh Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Nurzhan Altayev told a press briefing Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This year we decided to digitalize 600 large enterprises in Kazakhstan. Some jobs will be eliminated there thanks to the digitalization process. We have developed with them the roadmaps and plans on where the freed-up workers will work further," said Nurzhan Altayev.

The vice minister added that over 700,000 new jobs will emerge in 2018 to ensure employment for these people.

"Companies also take measures in order not to put people out of their jobs. Enterprises are ready to outsource the companies that will be created with the participation of their former employees. Figuratively speaking, for instance, an enterprise had a department that was reduced afterward. Now they offer the redundant employees to create organizations that will serve these enterprises. In this respect, we see dozens of billions for purchasing such services budgeted by large companies such as Eurasian Group. This can be referred to cleaning, food delivery and so on. Earlier they did it on their own engaging their people in work, while now they purchase such services," Nurzhan Altayev clarified.

Some redundant employees will undergo re-education.

"Some workers will move to other sectors. In some cases, an enterprise does not need some specialists any longer but needs others, and then these very people are retrained. We see there are 70 educational institutions and centers, which were created by enterprises, to train and transfer people to other sectors," Nurzhan Altayev added.

At the end, the vice minister highlighted that Kazakhstan has a fairly low unemployment rate in contrast to many countries.