Kazakhstan to create state fund to support national cinematography

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to create a state fund to support cinematography, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Andrei Khasbulatov, Director of Kazakh Research Institute of Culture and Sport presented the draft law "On Cinematography" with amendments at a roundtable meeting ar the National Academic Library.

According to the draft law, the priority areas of development of cinematography in Kazakhstan are: to create a state fund as an NPO, to fund film production and all related activities, to include national films in international film festivals, to hold cinema days and other activities in order to promote national cinema.

The volume of state support will range from 50 percent for joint production films up to 100 per cent for production of educational, scientific, documentary and children's films, films devoted to outstanding people and important events etc. Decisions on projects funding will be made based on positive conclusion of an expert council.

The draft law and related amendments are aimed at creating favorable conditions for the support and promotion of Kazakh cinema and improving its quality and competitiveness.

In addition, the Institute has prepared a Concept of cinema development until 2050.