Kazakhstan to cut grain croplands by 2mln ha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is going to cur the area of grain croplands by more than 2mln ha, according to First Vice Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov.

“Our forecasts are proven by the forecasts of foreign countries on Kazakhstan. From July 1, 2016 through July 1, 2017 we plan to export about 9mln tonnes of grain,” said the Vice Minister at a press conference devoted to discussing the implementation of the President’s latest Address to the Nation.

According to him, it is too early to forecast the volume of grain harvest in 2017.

“The winter has not ended yet. Our forecast will be ready only after the sowing campaign. The volume of the harvest will depend on natural and climate conditions,” Aituganov stressed.

He added that the programme of the country’s agro-industrial sector development aims at reducing the area of grain croplands by more than 2mln ha in a 5-year period.

“However it does not mean that our grain output will be lowered. We must gather more grain from less area,” he stressed.