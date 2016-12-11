EN
    13:04, 11 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to cut oil production by 20 thousand barrels a day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev has informed that Kazakhstan will reduce oil production by 20 thousand barrels a day, Gazeta.ru wrote.

    According to the Minister production will be reduced against the indicators of November, 2016.

    As it was reported, the OPEC countries had agreed to reduce oil production more than by 600 thousand barrels a day.

    Such decision was made following the results of the meeting in Vienna on December 10. 

