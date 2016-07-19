Kazakhstan to denationalize its citizens involved in extremist and terrorist activities abroad - MIA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis participating in extremist and terrorist activities abroad will be denationalized, according to Internal Affairs Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov.

“The Internal Affairs Ministry is directly involved in all the activities aimed at fulfillment of the Presidential instructions. Together with other governmental structures, the Ministry is developing amendments to legislation providing for denationalization of the citizens participating in extremist and terrorist activity abroad and prevention of their return to Kazakhstan. The issue must thoroughly discussed with the consideration of international experience,” said the Minister at the Governmental meeting.

According to him, the Ministry has elaborated a bill on fingerprinting and genom record-keeping which will be submitted to the Parliament by the year end.

The Ministry also develops amendments to the legislation regarding control of short-term renting and subrenting of housing.