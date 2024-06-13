EN
    15:05, 13 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to deploy drones to fight locust invasion

    Drones to battle locust invasion
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Kazakhstan will purchase special drones to combat locust invasion, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said Thursday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    "I hope, next year the locust spread area will decrease. The area will be less than 2.5 million hectares. We are making efforts to battle against locust invasion," Zhumangarin told journalists.

    At the same time, he focused on efficient locust swarm control. He said Aktobe region tested an experimental drone to detect infested areas.

    He said Kazakhstan plans to buy this year some 100 drones to detect specific areas for locust infestations and fight locust invasion.

