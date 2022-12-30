Kazakhstan to develop 15 new renewables projects in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «In 2023 Kazakhstan plans to develop 15 renewable power sources projects with a capacity of 257 MW,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov announced at today’s briefing.

This year Kazakhstan realized 12 renewable power sources projects with a capacity of 385 MW.

The Minister added that power generation in Kazakhstan in 2022 is expected to reach 112,7 bln kwh or 98.5% to the same period of 2021. In 2023 it is predicted to generate 114,9 bln kwh. It is planned to produce 4.5 bln kwh of renewables power output that is 6.6% more as compared to the previous year.

He said that Kazakhstan launched this year 442 MW of new electrical capacities.