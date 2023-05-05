EN
    17:40, 05 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of the military-patriotic education of young people, Kazinform reports.

    He said another important task is the military-patriotic education of young people. There are above 9,000 military-patriotic education organizations in Kazakhstan with over 260,000 teens joining those organizations. Over 6,000 attend Smart Sarbaz sections.

    As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.


