Kazakhstan to develop biobanks storing genetic material

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to develop biobanks that would for the storage of genetic material in Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov informed, answering MPs' questions at the plenary session of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Discussing amendments to the legislation on health care issues, Majilis member Jamilya Nurmanbetova asked about the prospects for creating biobanks in Kazakhstan and added that it is an essential component of research.

"In my opinion, this is a crucial provision because Kazakhstan should have biobanks for the storage of genetic material of humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms," said Jamilya Nurmanbetova.



The deputy added that this is of particular importance in the context of rising risks of environmental and man-made disasters.

"Even now some organizations, such as Kazakh National Medical University, Nazarbayev University, are taking steps for the establishment [of biobanks] by their own efforts. Therefore, we need to greatly speed up the work on providing the legal framework," Jamilya Nurmanbetova emphasized.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Education and Science agreed with the MP's opinion.

"Such practice is quite well developed globally. Reproducing specimens which may disappear is of prime importance for preserving biodiversity. In general, personalized medicine, genetic sequencing, and molecular biology are making good headway in Kazakhstan," said Askhat Aimagambetov.