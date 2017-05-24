Kazakhstan to develop cancer care service as per IAEA recommendations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to develop cancer care service as per the recommendations of the IAEA Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy (imPACT), Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Healthcare Ministry.

As the press service informed, Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov met with Director of the IAEA Action Programme for Cancer Therapy (imPACT) Nelly Enwerem-Bromson for discussing bilateral cooperation in healthcare sector. In June, the Ministry expects to receive recommendations from the imPACT Mission, following which the Strategic Plan of Development of the RoK Cancer Care Service will be elaborated.

The document provides for intensification of the training of oncology specialists and updating of screening programmes aimed at early detection of cancer diseases.

The IAEA imPACT Mission was established in 2014 to support the countries in fight with cancer.