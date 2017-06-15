Kazakhstan to develop cashless economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 15, Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov and Alexey Malinovsky, head of MasterCard in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia, signed a cooperation agreement to introduce innovative payment technologies and develop cashless economy in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The cooperation agreement was inked on the sidelines of the Astana Economic Forum (AEF) in the Kazakh capital.



As per the agreement, educational programs will be created to raise people's financial awareness.



"Dissemination of modern payment technologies opens new opportunities for entrepreneurs, financial institutions and the state. Solutions offered by MasterCard are used in many spheres: urban and region management, transport, hospitality, tourism business, education. We hope that partnership between AIFC and MasterCard will be an important milestone in the development of cashless economy in Kazakhstan," Malinovsky said.



Kairat Kelimbetov, in turn, noted that partners intend to develop AIFC innovative infrastructure, including payment technologies.



"We welcome cooperation with MasterCard as we will get access to expertise and international experience that will help us create technology-savvy environment for residents of our financial center. It will facilitate the center's successful development," he stressed.