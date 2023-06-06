EN
    15:39, 06 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to develop deep processing of agricultural products

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 290 investment projects are set to be carried out in Kazakhstan in 2023, Yerbol Karashukeev, minister of agriculture of the country, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «First, they relate to the production of raw materials and deep processing of agricultural products. Last year, there was the similar plan involving 270 projects, which was fully implemented. This year, there are around 290 projects realized by the Agriculture Ministry with the participation of foreign investors, as well as locally – at the expense of Baiterek’s subsidiaries and second-tier banks,» said Karashukeev.

    He went on to note that some of the projects are to be carried out by investors only.


    Kazakhstan Investment projects Agriculture
