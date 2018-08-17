Kazakhstan to develop new housing program

ALMATY. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan's Mortgage Company develops a new housing program," its deputy CEO Aisultan Akchurin told a press conference in Almaty Friday.

"The Board of Directors charged to develop a new strategy. It will be then approved by the company's shareholders. We should complete its development by the year-end," he added.



No details were revealed so far.



As stated there, Kazakhstan's Mortgage Company closed Nurly Zher mortgage loan subsidies program and focuses on 7-20-25 state-run program.