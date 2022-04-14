Kazakhstan to develop new law on media in 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Amendments to the existing law on media are being eyed in Kazakhstan. The amended law is planned to be submitted to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Justice Minister Kanat Mussin noted at the press conference at the Central Communications Service the new law will be amended in line with the vectors outlined by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his latest state-of-the-nation address.

Minister Mussin added that ‘it’s not an easy thing to do’ to draft a law that caters to the needs of both the society and journalists. «It will definitely take time [to develop one],» he added.

It bears to remind that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested revising the law on media on 16 March.

«I am convinced that there can be no further democratic transformation without an independent and responsible media. It is therefore necessary to revise the law on media to take into account the interests of the state, the demands of society, and the trends in the development of the media sphere,» the Head of State stressed in the address.