Kazakhstan to develop new public funds management concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will take decisive measures to develop competition and improve the business environment,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov told at today's meeting of the Head of State with the business community.

«Three packages of anti-crisis measures in 2020 and two packages in 2021 were adopted pursuant to the President’s task to support business. The Government expanded the funding of business support instruments, ensured reduction in tax burden, took measures to boost domestic demand,» Smailov added.

«In the future the country’s tax and budgetary policy will follow the new public funds management concept that will be adopted soon. Decisive measures will be taken to boost competition and improve business environment. To this end the Government will speed up the work to form the new regulatory policy, optimize and reduce requirements to business,» Smailov said.