EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:36, 06 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to develop new Water Code

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to develop a new Water Code,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told the Government Hour.

    As the experts said the water legislation requires further improvement. The current code was amended and altered for 62 times.

    He also stressed that the code doesn’t specify technical questions of engineering, construction, operation of water facilities.

    «It is planned to develop the concept of the new Water Code and Law On safety of hydro-technical utilities in 2021,» the Minister added.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Environment Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!