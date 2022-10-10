Kazakhstan to develop rural health projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the Government Hour Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said today that the Patient-centered approach best primary healthcare projects, approved by the WHO, are being implemented in the rural regions of Kazakhstan.

As stated there Kazakhstan introduces patient support services, early detection of non-infectious diseases, disease management programs, training in nutrition, healthy lifestyle, universal model of home nursing, family planning, and improving men’s health projects. These practices are represented today at the exhibition.

The district polyclinic in Almaty region becomes a primary healthcare demonstration platform for 53 member nations of the WHO European Region. She added that the WHO opened three platforms in the European Region in Kazakhstan, Spain, and Sweden.