TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:50, 21 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to develop travel map

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry is working on a map to show the important tourist places of Kazakhstan.

    "This project will allow increasing tourist inflow up to 13 million tourists a year, attracting USD 5.8 billion of direct investments and creating 64,000 workplaces," Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told a meeting on Thursday.

    According to the ministry's press service, 60 tourist destinations (43 working and 17 new ones) were selected by the ministry and the Atameken National Entrepreneurship Chamber and provisionally divided into anchor tenants (Medeo, Chimbulak, etc.) and growing points (Alakol, Balkhash, Turgen, etc.).

    Tourism Ministry of Culture and Sport Tourism and Sport
