Kazakhstan to develop water energy development plan by 2030

At today’s Government meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said the Kazakh Energy Ministry and Water Resources Ministry should adopt a new water energy development plan by 2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Prime Minister said the water energy development action plan was adopted in 2020. However, the ecological agenda has changed over the past years, and water supply deficiency is growing.

He assigned to start the implementation of one of the major projects, the construction of the third power-generating unit of Ekibastuz GRES -2 in a month and restore the first power-generating unit of Ekibastuz GRES -1.

The Prime Minister said KEGOC company should proceed this year with the construction of the Aktobe-Atyrau power line.