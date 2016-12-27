EN
    10:12, 27 December 2016

    Kazakhstan to digitalize its library stock

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By 2020, Kazakhstan will digitalize its library stock, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

    Digital environment will create favorable conditions for the development of libraries’ activities and will open new opportunities for creation, storage and promotion of library resources.

    According to Deputy PM Imangali Tasmagambetov, this will allow creating a common e-catalogue of all the libraries of Kazakhstan. “After then Kazakhstan will join the CIS E-Library project which will enable our citizens to get an access to unique books from other book depositories.  Along with this, the Center of Rare Books and Manuscripts will be opened in Kazakhstan,” says Tasmagambetov. 

