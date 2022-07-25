EN
    16:13, 25 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to double flights btw Nur-Sultan and Zhezkazgan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of flights between Nur-Sultan and Zhezkazgan will be more than doubled, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to a statement of the Civil Aviation Committee, as a result of the work carried out with Qazaq Air airline, the number of flights between Nur-Sultan and Zhezgazgan will rise from three to seven per week from 15 August this year.

    «Flights between the regional center of Ulytau region established in line with the President's decree and the Kazakh capital will be more than doubled to facilitate further development of economic and tourist capacity of the region. The Civil Aviation Committee is working to ensure the region's transport access to other regions of the country,» the statement reads.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakhstani airlines have transported around 4.6mln passengers this year.


