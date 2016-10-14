Kazakhstan to draft bill on seismic safety

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators suggest drafting a bill on seismic safety in Kazakhstan.

The proposal was put forward by MP Tanatkan Abakanov at the visiting session of the Senate's Committee for international relations, defense and security in Almaty city on Friday.



"It is necessary to draft a bill on seismic safety in order to enhance the prestige of Kazakhstani seismological service and take it to a new level," Abakanov said at the session.



Senator Dariga Nazarbayeva who chaired the session seconded the proposal noting that ‘it is crucial to check whether buildings across Kazakhstan meet seismic safety requirements‘.



In her words, this provision should be included into the bill as well as the provision on training of seismic specialists.