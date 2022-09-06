EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:01, 06 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to draft new Tax Code in 2023

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov revealed the plans to reboot the country's tax regulation, Kazinform reports.

    «The draft Tax Code will be developed next year in order to reboot fiscal regulation. A new Budget Code will be elaborated for further reduction of bureaucracy in budget planning and improvement of inter-budget relations,» the Minister said.

    Besides, the Law On Public Procurements, which prioritizes quality more than the lowest prices of purchased goods, works, and services, will be adopted in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!