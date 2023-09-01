Kazakhstan to dramatically increase IT services exports
In his address on Friday, President Tokayev highlighted the strategic goal of turning Kazakhstan into an IT nation based on the achievements it has in the E-Government Development Index and fintech.
According to the Head of State, the volume of domestic IT sector exports has grown fivefold last year alone. It can reach $500 million by yearend and this is only the start.
The President tasked the Kazakh Government to up the IT services export to $1 billion by 2026 by opening joint enterprises with large foreign IT companies. The Government should come up with detailed proposals in that respect.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also paid utmost attention to the introduction of AI technologies, the global sector which is forecast to attract over $1 trillion in the years to come.