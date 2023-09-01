EN
    12:44, 01 September 2023

    Kazakhstan to dramatically increase IT services exports

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to up the IT services exports to $1 billion by 2026 in his latest state-of-the-nation address, Kazinform reports.

    In his address on Friday, President Tokayev highlighted the strategic goal of turning Kazakhstan into an IT nation based on the achievements it has in the E-Government Development Index and fintech.

    According to the Head of State, the volume of domestic IT sector exports has grown fivefold last year alone. It can reach $500 million by yearend and this is only the start.

    The President tasked the Kazakh Government to up the IT services export to $1 billion by 2026 by opening joint enterprises with large foreign IT companies. The Government should come up with detailed proposals in that respect.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also paid utmost attention to the introduction of AI technologies, the global sector which is forecast to attract over $1 trillion in the years to come.


