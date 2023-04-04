Kazakhstan to ease acquisition of exploration licenses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Acting Industry and Infrastructure Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev revealed the plans aimed at improving legislation in the sphere of geology pursuant to the President’s tasks, Kazinform reports.

«It is planned to insert amendments to the legislation in force providing for rational and multiple subsoil use during exploration and production of solid minerals via the true recording of recoverable reserves and mined-out reserves,» he told the Government meeting.

Also, according to him, it is planned to grant the exclusive right to shift from the geological studies stage to the exploration and production stage and simplify the procedure for granting licenses by digitalizing the industry.