Kazakhstan to ease quarantine measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov has taken place, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

During the session, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread passed a number of decisions to ease the quarantine regime in line with the instructions given by Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Operation of all businesses participating in the Ashyq project is to be allowed up until midnight according to the decisions taken. Leaders of the Ashyq project are to operate until 2:00am given employees have the «green» status. Public transport services will no longer be halted on Saturdays starting from August 28.

Taking into account the epidemiological situation the quarantine measures are to be eased on weekends starting September 4 and on week days starting September 6 in Almaty city.

At the meeting, Tugzhanov instructed to finish vaccination of teachers and technical staff, except for those with health issues, as well as ensure the schools fully meet the sanitary rules by the end of August.