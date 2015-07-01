Kazakhstan to eliminate restrictions to foreign capital in telecommunications sector after joining the WTO - Aitzhanova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Restrictions to participation of foreign capital in the communications sector will be removed 2.5 years after accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO, Minister of Economic Integration Zhanar Aitzhanova has said at a briefing in the CCS.

"In the telecommunications sector, 2.5 years after accession to the WTO we will cancel 49% restriction to participation of foreign capital in those companies that provide intercity and international terrestrial communications," Aitzhanova said.

She noted that, in addition to the JSC "Kazakhtelecom", in Kazakhstan there are about 10 companies providing communications services, according to the website of Prime Minister of Republic of Kazakhstan .

June 22 the final meeting of the working group was held in Geneva. At the meeting they officially announced the completion of negotiations on Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization.