ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will end so-called "mobile slavery" by introducing from January 1, 2016 mobile number portability service.

The corresponding rule is laid down in the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on information system development" which has been approved by the Majilis. As reported the press service of the Ministry for Investments and Development, mobile number portability service will allow Kazakhstanis to change operator while keeping their mobile-phone number. It is expected that this will strengthen competitiveness of mobile operators and reduce costs of mobile communication services.