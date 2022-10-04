Kazakhstan to enjoy dry weather Tue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northern anticyclone sets the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing dry weather, while the country’s west, southeast are to brace for rain, Kazhydromet reports.

Rain and sleet are expected in the mountainous districts in the southeast of Kazakhstan, high wind, fog and dust storm are set to grip locally.

Ground frosts with mercury reading 2 degrees Celsius persist in the north of Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.