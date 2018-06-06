EN
    09:12, 06 June 2018

    Kazakhstan to enjoy fair weather on June 6

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fair weather is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 6. Unsteady weather with occasional rains, bleak wind and fog is expected in western Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

    High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, in most parts of Atyrau, Kyzylorda, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent heat will grip Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions.

    North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog at night and in the daytime.

     

     

