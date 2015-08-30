Kazakhstan to enjoy fair weather on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy and windy weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, August 30. However, according to Kazhydromet, southern, eastern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-22 mps will batter Akmola, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Wind will torment Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions as well. Dust storm is expected in Aktobe region. North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.