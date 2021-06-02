Kazakhstan to enjoy hot weather Jun 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today hot weather, Kazhydromet reports.

Aktau is forecast to observe sunny weather with mercury reading +28+30 degrees Celsius. It is expected to be hotter in Aktobe. Air temperature is forecast to rise there up to +30+32 degrees Celsius.

Scorching heat up to +33+35 degrees Celsius during the day is to grip Atyrau.

It is forecast to rain today in Karaganda. Mercury is expected to stand at +28+30 degrees Celsius.

Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk are to enjoy hot weather of +23+25 degrees Celsius without precipitations.

Mercury is to climb as high as to +37+39 degrees Celsius. It is expected to be hot in Pavlodar up to +30+32 degrees Celsius.

Rain, wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s are forecast to grip today the Kazakh capital. Scorching heat is set to batter Almaty with mercury rising up to +32+34 degrees Celsius.