EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:14, 03 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to enjoy mostly nice weather on Wed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on Wednesday, October 3. Only the west and east of the country will observe occasional showers with thunderstorms. Patches of fog and gusty wind are forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind with gusts reaching 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Mangistau regions.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and parts of Almaty and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!