Kazakhstan to enjoy mostly nice weather on Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on Wednesday, October 3. Only the west and east of the country will observe occasional showers with thunderstorms. Patches of fog and gusty wind are forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.



Wind with gusts reaching 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Mangistau regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and parts of Almaty and Karaganda regions.