Kazakhstan to enjoy nice weather on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 3. Occasional rains are forecast only for western, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Patches of fog, stiff wind, hail, and dust storm will be observed across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Mangistau, Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts will reach 23-25 mps in Zhambyl and Atyrau region. Wind blowing in Atyrau and Aktobe regions will bring dust storm there.



Parts of East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.



Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda region.