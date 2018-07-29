Kazakhstan to enjoy summer spell

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today weather without precipitation, while the north and east is expected to observe occasional rains, increase of wind in the south accompanied by dust storm.

Fog is forecast to blanket the north, centre and east of the country in the morning and evening with possible hail predicted, Kazinform reports.



Wind is to gust 15-20 m/s in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakstan region, Kazhydromet said in a report.



Thunderstorms, hail, patches of fog, increase of wind are forecast for Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.



High heat is expected locally in Magystau, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

High fire risk is in place for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.