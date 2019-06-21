EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:52, 21 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to enjoy sunny summer spell this weekend

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The summer solstice as well as the astronomical summer has started today, June 21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    And the hot weather fully corresponds the season. The country's west and south are forecast to face heat wave with mercury reaching +32...+39 degrees Celsius, locally exceeding +40...+43 degrees mark, it said in a message.

    Occasional rains will fall locally across the rest of the country. Air temperature will rise to +23...+28, locally +30...+35 degrees Celsius.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!