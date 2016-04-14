Kazakhstan to enjoy sunny weather Apr 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan on April 14. Eastern and south-western parts only will wake up for rainy Thursday. Fog will blanket some areas and wind speed will increase. Some parts will be stricken by dust storms, Kazhydromet says.

Fog is expected in Akmola, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will cover also Zhambyl region. Gusts of wind there will reach 15-20 m per s, sometimes 23 m per s.



Wind speed in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will increase to 15-20 m per s. Dust storms will hit Kyzylorda region.