Kazakhstan to enjoy sunny weather May 29

A vast anticyclone will keep affecting most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 29, bringing sunny weather and no precipitation. Other regions will remain under the impact of atmospheric fronts causing rain and thunderstorm, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind speed will intensify across the country. Hail will batter northern and northwestern regions. Dust storm is forecast in the southwest and fog will blanket eastern parts in the morning.

Fire risk remains high in the south of Kostanay region, in the south and north of Atyrau region, in the east of Kyzylorda region, in the west, southwest and central areas of West Kazakhstan region, in the east of Zhetysu region, and in the west, east of Zhambyl region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in desert areas of Turkistan region, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, and in the west of Atyrau region.