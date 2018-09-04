Kazakhstan to enjoy today weather without precipitation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Occasional rains are set to linger today locally in the north-west and east of Kazakhstan.

The eastern part of Kazakhstan is likely to observe possible transition of rain to ice in the night. The vast anticyclone is to bring weather without precipitation to the rest of the country with patches of fog predicted in the morning and evening, wind accompanied by dust storms in the south and south-west, Kazhydromet reports.



Fog is expected to cover Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions in the morning and evening.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, fog are forecast for today for East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl, Kostanay regions.



Wind is expected to sweep 15-20 m/s through Turkestan, Aktobe regions, dust storms blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s are expected to hit Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions.



High fire risk lingers in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.



Frosts are predicted to strike Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavoldar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.