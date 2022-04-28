Kazakhstan to enjoy warm weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today weather without precipitations, while the north, and southeast of Kazakhstan are to brace for rain, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind accompanied by dust storms is expected to sweep through the country’s south.

High wind of 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s is forecast to batter the mountainous areas of Turkestan region.

Strong wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s is to roll through North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions. Wild is also expected in Almaty region up to 17-22, 25 m/s.

West Kazakhstan is also set to face high wind of 15-20m/s.

Kostanay region is predicted to brace for wind gusting 15-20, 23 m/s.

Atyrau region is to wake up to foggy streets today.

Fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Pavlodar regions locally.