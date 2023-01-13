EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 13 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations next 3 days

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 14-16, Kazinform reports.

    Air temperature will slightly rise from -9-19 degrees Celsius at night to -5-17 degrees in the country’s west. Mercury will read -13-28 degrees in the northwest, -10-23 degrees in the north, -17-28 degrees in the central part of Kazakhstan, and -18-23 degrees in the east at night. It will be also warmer at night in the south, and air temperature at night will rise from -15-25 degrees to -13-21 degrees Celsius, from -20-38 to -15-26 degrees Celsius in the southeast.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!