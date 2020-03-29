Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to enjoy today weather without precipitations, while the east, southeast are to face snow, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and high wind are to roll through East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions today.

Strong wind is forecast to hit Turkestan, Atyrau, regions.

Dust storm and wind of 15-20 m/s are to batter Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

Fog is to blanket Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.