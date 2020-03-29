EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:25, 29 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Sun

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to enjoy today weather without precipitations, while the east, southeast are to face snow, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog and high wind are to roll through East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions today.

    Strong wind is forecast to hit Turkestan, Atyrau, regions.

    Dust storm and wind of 15-20 m/s are to batter Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

    Fog is to blanket Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!