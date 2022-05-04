Kazakhstan to ensure safe drinking water supply to dozens of villages by 2025

NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to construct and renovate at least 9 clustered water supply systems in the next three years, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his report at the Wednesday session of the Government, Minister Brekeshev said there are 15,000 km-long 76 clustered water supply systems in Kazakhstan. Those systems bring clean drinking water to 655 rural settlements with the total population of 1,4 million people.

According to Serikkali Brekeshev, there are plans to put into service the Eskulin water supply system construction of which began back in 2010.

In addition, in his words, over 6 billion tenge was earmarked for implementation of 18 projects on construction and renovation of the clustered water supply systems in Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions. The projects are expected to be completed in 2023-2024. As a result, water supply service will get improved in 158 villages with the total population of 458,000 people.

Minister Brekeshev also announced the plans to construct and renovate 9 clustered water supply systems up until 2025 as part of the ‘Strong regions are the driver of the country’s development’ national project.

«By 2025 by constructing up to 1,200 km of clustered water supply systems we will provide 41 rural settlements with a population of over 22,000 people with safe potable water. We are also planning to improve water supply service in 52 villages with the total population of 33,000 people,» Brekeshev said.