Kazakhstan to establish 20 new universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is set to establish 20 advanced universities in next three years, Kazinform reports.

While chairing the 32nd plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that 20 advanced universities and 180 colleges will be established in next three years in Kazakhstan.



To this end, according to him, the country will earmark KZT58 billion (or $150 million). "The main goal is to update and modernize academic programs dramatically and attract local and foreign partners," President Tokayev said while speaking about the launch of new HEIs in Kazakhstan.



He also pointed out that Kazakhstan had set a goal to enhance education and science expenses up to 5% of GDP.



It was also noted that the system of vocational education in Kazakhstan should be modernized, because currently up to 70% of Kazakhstani employees are not satisfied with skills of graduates of Kazakhstani colleges. "This is the evidence that quality of education at colleges still leaves much to be desired," the President stressed.